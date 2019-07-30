Library project moves forward

The evening's discussion was devoted to evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the two sites being considered for the new library.

Richard McCarthy, Senior Associate from StudioGC, the architectural firm hired to design the new library was on hand to present the benefits and challenges of the existing library location in Glover Park and 421 S. Green Avenue, formerly home to the Community Commons. McCarthy's presentation took into consideration input received from surveys filled out in-person and online by residents following the first public discussion held on June 18 focused on the question, "What do you want the library to do?"

McCarthy contended that contemporary libraries are a balance of four qualities.

"Learning. All the traditional things that go on at library symbolized by a book. Creation. We're increasingly looking for spaces where people create content rather than just look at content. Access to technology. For people who don't have internet at home, the library provides access to hotspots and such. The library is about sharing resources on a community-wide basis whether it's hotspots or a book. Lastly the aspect of social connections. Somewhere between those four qualities is the right balance point for New Richmond," explained McCarthy.

McCarthy presented a series of graphs plotting the data generated from the census and other metrics to describe the demographic community of New Richmond and how its library compared to libraries in communities of a similar size.

McCarthy deduced several needs from the data that a library can help fill.

New Richmond has a sizeable population of residents with some college and no degree. That translates into a desire for continuing education.

New Richmond is home to a number of people in the $15-$20,000 income class, people who may not be able to afford access to technology.

"We at the library need to be able to serve these folks too. They need it (access to technology) as much as everybody else in this world. When we start designing and we ask, 'Well how many computers do we put in the library?' This kind of information helps us figure those kinds of things out," said McCarthy.

When McCarthy compared the physical size of New Richmond's library with those of other comparably sized communities, it was significantly smaller.

"This size disparity drives a lot of the other things the library can and cannot do. It all comes back to really how big the library is, or in this case, isn't," said McCarthy.

Despite its diminutive size, however, the library is near average in visits per capita, meaning the staff does a great job serving the community and the community values its library beyond its current physical capacity.

"That means, that when we eventually get bigger, closer to the size it should be to serve this community, we already have that many people coming. This is going to be wildly successful," predicted McCarthy.

McCarthy presented a graph illustrating the results of the community survey ranking what people preferred to see in a new library from 1-15.

The number one preference was Small Group Rooms, followed by Seating, Teen/Tween Space, Outdoor Venue and More Books to round out the top five. More Computing was sixth, Parking was seventh and Drive-Up Services finished last in 15th place.

McCarthy reminded the audience that there will be a budget and priorities will have to be decided.

The primary purpose of the evening was to weigh the potential of the two sites being considered for the new library. McCarthy did so by preparing a list of benefits and challenges for both sites. In the end, the Commons site made the most sense.

Pros & Cons

Existing Library

Benefits

• Larger initial size

• Utilizes existing library

Challenges

• No future expansion

• Minimal long-term flexibility

• No on-site parking

• Inefficient layout

• Increased staffing cost

• Increased disruption to operations

• Less energy efficient

• ADA upgrades for existing library required

• Mechanical upgrades for existing library required

• Shorter term solution

New Library (Commons location)

Benefits

• Potential for future expansion

• More long-term flexibility

• Adequate on-site parking

• Efficient layout

• Lower staffing cost

• Little disruption to operations

• Increased energy efficiency

Challenges

• Smaller initial size

• Future of current library building to be determined

Many of the challenges to the existing library site were due to its residential style architecture and limited footprint due to Glover Park, the river and construction challenges both structurally and operationally. The existing architecture will necessarily dictate what can be constructed in terms of the expansion. Those dictates will create inefficient space within the library causing the need for more staff, and ADA and mechanical upgrades. Construction will disrupt library operations. The expansion is likely to be a one-time opportunity with any future expansion unlikely.

McCarthy did speak with Fritz Friday whose family donated the original library 56 years ago. He explained the changing nature of libraries and the possibility that the building might be coming to the end of its useful life and asked whether Friday was okay with that. Friday replied, "Yes."

"He understood that their investment in the community paid off dividends for 50-60 years there which is great. At this point, we're talking about the community investing in itself again," said McCarthy. "You can probably tell that between the two solutions that we're looking at, the one that I think is probably in your long-term best interests, but it's your library, your building and your decision. I think the most important thing to come away with is, it's not just about square footage, it's about the future, the flexibility and the quality of the space."

The option to use both buildings in service of the library is impractical with the extra costs to staff both locations plus the ongoing maintenance and operational costs of the existing site.

The idea to build an addition on top or over the existing library presents expensive and challenging structural and construction issues making it less practical and inviting than a ground level expansion.

An audience member pointed out there was a contract in place when the school district sold the old middle school (Commons) to the city for $1 designating that a library be built on that property. If a library is not built there, the property reverts back to the school district.

As to whether removing the Commons property from the tax rolls to build a new library outweighs the commercial value of the property (suggested the money from the sale of the property could be put toward building the expansion at the existing library). As attractive as the property might be because of its location to a commercial investor, it would be just as attractive for those same reasons for a library, plus there would be a chance that the new neighbor, if not a library, might not be as good a fit.

Lastly an audience member suggested building the new library in close proximity to The Centre would be mutually beneficial for both organizations.

A rough footprint for both an expansion at the existing library building and a new building at the Community Commons location have been marked with flags for residents to get a feel for both solutions.

The project timeline calls for the city and Library Board to meet the last week of August to vote on which site to proceed with.

Following the meeting, audience members were given a ballot to vote in favor of one or the other site. Ballots will also be available on the library website along with a recording of the presentation from the July 24 meeting at www.newrichmondlibrary.org/librarybuildingproject