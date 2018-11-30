The Artist's Corner: Star Prairie Project

activity— it requires us to be vulnerable enough to share ourselves, often our most sensitive and

Artist's spotlight

This week's featured local talent is a group of musicians collectively known as "The Star Prairie

Project." Based out of Star Prairie, the group is composed of former jammers from This Old Store, back when owners, Jerri and; Ruth, hosted weekly open mic nights.

Guitarist/professional audio specialist and former Star Prairie Jam Leader Rick Vogelpohl and

singer/songwriter Nolen Chew invited me to their house studio last Tuesday night. While sitting in their handsomely furnished studio, Rick, Nolen and I discussed the Project and all its future

endeavors. As it turns out, the band has already released two full-length albums. A five-track EP

titled "Shame on the King!" is to be released soon.

Jamie Novak, a singer, bass guitarist and charming personality, dropped in during the interview to add some bass tracks on the upcoming EP, so I was fortunate enough to hear some new material. When I asked Chew where one might find their music, I was surprised by his response.

"You can find us on Spotify, iTunes and Pandora," he said. "Often right alongside Ariana Grande and other famous pop groups."

From what Nolen tells me, The Star Prairie Project downloads are on the rise and the CDs have sold far more than initially expected.

After the interview, I drove home with their latest album, "Visions of War," cranked high on the stereo. The album is a versatile collection of styles, attitudes and musicianship. Project members Jodi Mealey, John Machemer, Mike Emerson, Rusty Johnson, Bryce Schwartztrauber, Ernie Kertzcher, Jerry Germain, Nolen, Rick, and Jamie all contribute their own unique personalities and musical abilities. Nolen has written all of the lyrics. The songs (all 17 of them) range from fiery political/social commentary, to sentimental look-backs, to messages of humility. If you enjoy rock, folk, country, or even piano ballads — it's all here, folks.

Interested in getting to know more about Wisconsin's homegrown super-group? Be sure to check out "The Star Prairie Project" Facebook Page, or just look them up on Spotify. In the meantime, keep tuned for "Shame on the King!"

"An artist is someone who uses bravery, insight and creativity to challenge the status quo. And

an artist takes it personally. Art is a personal gift that changes the recipient. The medium doesn't matter. The intent does. Art is a personal act of courage, something one human does that changes another." — Seth Godin.