What's going on at The Phipps? Alcohol ink painting, ballroom dance parties, more
Alcohol Ink Painting
Alcohol Ink on Tiles, a workshop for ages 15 and older, will be offered on Saturday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. No painting experience is required. This art ink medium can be used to create glowing paintings, gorgeous ceramic tiles and more. Unpredictable, wildly colorful, vibrant inks are used on non-porous surfaces, including metal, plastic, glass, Yupo paper and tile. The possibilities are endless. The colors are fluid dye mixed with rubbing alcohol that can be used full strength for intense bursts of color or diluted for a subtle look similar to watercolor washes. They are intermixable and can be brush painted, dripped, spattered, stamped and air blown. This fun class will introduce students to the medium by crafting two ceramic tiles. Framing and finishing options will be discussed. Participants should bring an apron or wear old clothes. Instructor Debra Dresler, a St. Croix Valley native, has a rich career in the arts beginning as a studio portrait photographer. She then owned a nationally marketed hand-painted fabric company specializing in acrylic painting and surface design for interior designers. Stroke Of Art studio was founded in 1986, where Dresler designed and marketed art in many mediums, including jewelry making, silversmithing, mixed media sculpture, iPhoneography, alcohol ink, acrylic painting and most recently, digital art making. She has also been an instructor in calligraphy, jewelry making, painting and photography. She believes everyone is a creator and encourages wild abandon and adventures in all forms of art making. Dresler has exhibited at many juried art shows, including Twin Cities galleries. Her work has been seen at the Smithsonian Museum gift store, International Center for Photography in New York and the International Gift Fair in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Philadelphia. She holds awards for her art, and her artwork can be found in private collections, including Francis Ford Coppola, Ansel Adams Museum, and Sundance Film Festival. The fee for this workshop is $39, plus $15 to the instructor for materials.
Ballroom dance parties
Ballroom dance parties are offered on the first and third Saturday of every month October-May, and the third Saturday of every month June to September, from 7-10 p.m. in the dance studio. Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. West Coast swing and rumba will be taught on March 2. The waltz and East Coast swing will be featured on March 16. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person. Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.
Hall of fame organist to perform
Acclaimed organist Walter Strony will celebrate 45 years of performing with a program featuring "something old — something new" on the Wurlitzer theater pipe organ on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. Strony is one of America's premier concert organists. He made his public debut in 1974 at the age of 18 and has since established himself as one of few organists equally at home playing both theater and classical organ. Strony has performed hundreds of concerts from coast to coast in the United States as well as in Japan, Australia, England and Canada. In addition, he has performed at many conventions of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS) and the American Guild of Organists. He is the only living organist to have been twice voted Organist of the Year by the ATOS, in 1991 and 1993. In 2011, he was inducted into the ATOS Hall of Fame. He has performed with the Calgary Symphony, Allentown Symphony, El Paso Symphony and Symphony Silicon Valley. Tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age. Tai Chi on Thursday mornings
Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.
Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend.
Final week of current exhibitions in the galleries
Acrylic painting by Kurt Devine Minneapolis, found and hand-stitched fabric work by Lindsay Rhyner of Minneapolis, photography and fiber arts by Stephanie Lynn Rogers of Red Wing, ceramic and found object sculpture by Lynn Wadsworth of St. Paul, and a cut paper installation by Adam White of Maplewood, will be on view through Feb. 24 in The Galleries. The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.