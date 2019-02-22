Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the first and third Saturday of every month October-May, and the third Saturday of every month June to September, from 7-10 p.m. in the dance studio. Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. West Coast swing and rumba will be taught on March 2. The waltz and East Coast swing will be featured on March 16. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person. Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

Hall of fame organist to perform

Acclaimed organist Walter Strony will celebrate 45 years of performing with a program featuring "something old — something new" on the Wurlitzer theater pipe organ on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. Strony is one of America's premier concert organists. He made his public debut in 1974 at the age of 18 and has since established himself as one of few organists equally at home playing both theater and classical organ. Strony has performed hundreds of concerts from coast to coast in the United States as well as in Japan, Australia, England and Canada. In addition, he has performed at many conventions of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS) and the American Guild of Organists. He is the only living organist to have been twice voted Organist of the Year by the ATOS, in 1991 and 1993. In 2011, he was inducted into the ATOS Hall of Fame. He has performed with the Calgary Symphony, Allentown Symphony, El Paso Symphony and Symphony Silicon Valley. Tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age. Tai Chi on Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend.

Final week of current exhibitions in the galleries

Acrylic painting by Kurt Devine Minneapolis, found and hand-stitched fabric work by Lindsay Rhyner of Minneapolis, photography and fiber arts by Stephanie Lynn Rogers of Red Wing, ceramic and found object sculpture by Lynn Wadsworth of St. Paul, and a cut paper installation by Adam White of Maplewood, will be on view through Feb. 24 in The Galleries. The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.