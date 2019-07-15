"The Snow White Variety Show," by Brain D. Taylor, featuring young actors in grades 7-9, will be performed Friday, July 19, at noon and 2 p.m., with limited availability, as well as Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, at 2 p.m. In this wild and fast-paced comedy, Snow White's famous story is told on the TV show "Real Talk with Fairytale Legends." At any given moment, the story can be anything - romance, comedy, home improvement show, suspense, Western, epic poetry, mystery, cooking show, stand-up routine, or blockbuster action movie.

General admission tickets are $7 for this one-hour production in the Black Box Theater.

"The Snow Queen," by Will Ledesma, featuring young actors in grades 5 and 6, will be performed Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3, and 4 at 2 p.m. Kay and Gerda are the best of friends until a piece of an enchanted mirror finds its way into Kay's eye, causing him to see the world in a cold-hearted way. Soon taken by the Snow Queen, Kay forgets his happy life. Gerda must go on her own journey to find him, encountering many interesting characters along the way. Overjoyed to finally find Kay in the Snow Queen's palace, Gerda must help Kay find hope again by solving a puzzle before they can escape. General admission tickets are $7 for this 40-minute production in the Black Box Theater.

Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org. There are convenience fees for online orders.