Peggy and Frank Jackson rent a cabin in the woods for a long-needed romantic weekend, only to arrive to find it double-booked. The younger couple seem nice, so they decide to share it for the weekend. The general differences soon become all too apparent in this touching comedy.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students of any age. The subject matter is PG-13.

In addition, The Phipps Center offers a theater series flex pass of five ticket vouchers for $95. Patrons may use one voucher for each of the five theater series shows or use all five vouchers for one show.

'The Snow Queen'

"The Snow Queen," by Will Ledesma, featuring young actors in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in a summer theater camp, will be performed Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. Kay and Gerda are the best of friends until a piece of an enchanted mirror finds its way into Kay's eye, causing him to see the world in a cold-hearted way. Soon taken by the Snow Queen, Kay forgets his happy life. Gerda must go on her own journey to find him, encountering many interesting characters along the way. Overjoyed to finally find Kay in the Snow Queen's palace, Gerda must help Kay find hope again by solving a puzzle before they can escape. General admission tickets are $7 for this 40-minute production in the Black Box Theater.

Summer art camp

Summer Art Camp classes for ages 4 through teens in visual art, pottery, art & nature, theater, and dance are being offered through Aug. 9, at The Phipps. Openings remain in most classes.

Class fees range from $44 to $379. For working parents or those with busy summer schedules, before and after care is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 per day with advance registration.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the third Saturday of every month June through September, from 7-10 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of every month October through May in the dance studio.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. The nightclub two-step and hustle will be taught Aug. 17. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

'Remembering the Little Prince' ballet

Ballet Co.Laboratory (BCL) presents an original take on the famous fable "The Little Prince," by Antoine de Saint-Expéry, on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as well as Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.

Pairing original choreography by Zoé Emilie Henrot and the distinctive classical stylings of composer Camille Saint-Saens, this one-hour fanciful performance promises to lift audience members away from the drudgery of adult life and reacquaint them with the world as seen by a child. The cast features BCL's professional company as well as 17 area dancers.

Eloise is a young girl who likes to live life to the fullest. Her father, on the other hand, is only concerned with being successful. He works long hours in his suit and tie, briefcase constantly at his side. One evening, Eloise tells her father that she would like to read him the story of "The Little Prince." She sits with him and transports him to the Little Prince's planet, Asteroid B-612.

Abandoning his pragmatism, Eloise's father journeys together with Eloise and the Little Prince to several planets, finally landing back on Earth. Eloise's father starts to enjoy the characters they meet, playing with the Fox and learning lessons from the Snake. As the Snake transports him back to his planet, Eloise's father vows to keep the spirit of the Little Prince inside himself, to find wonderment and enthusiasm in his life with his daughter Eloise.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $20 for students and youth.

Figure drawing co-op

A Figure Drawing Co-op is being held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, from 1-3 p.m. The upcoming sessions are on July 28, Aug. 11 and 25.

The co-op provides visual artists the opportunity to work independently and achieve self-improvement on a relaxing Sunday afternoon. It offers life drawing with fellow artists from the St. Croix Valley and across the Twin Cities with a live model.

It is open to the general public, with no photography or smoking, and a respectful atmosphere at all times. Participants are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes before start time to set up.

Artists provide their own drawing supplies. Supplies must be non-odorous materials (no solvents). Six easels are available on a first-come basis. It is recommended that participants bring their own drawing board.

The fee is $10 per session with cash or check collected at the beginning. To pre-register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Tai chi on Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Andrew Weil, M.D., often seen on PBS and a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, states, "I view tai chi as an effective form of mental and physical stimulation, and very beneficial for overall health. Like yoga, tai chi is a reliable method of stress reduction and relaxation, and it promotes flexibility, balance, and good body awareness. It is pleasing to watch and perform, and as [a recent] study suggests, it may be the best type of exercise to reduce the risk of injury from falls among seniors."

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend.

'To the moon and back' multi-site exhibition

Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell of Ashland, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza of Sweetwater, Tenn., a mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak of Stevens Point, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled "What We Don't Talk About," and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled "To the Moon and Back," inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, will be on view through July 28 in The Galleries.

"To the Moon and Back" is a multi-site exhibit with artwork at The Phipps; Croixdale, a senior living community in Bayport, Minn.; and Hudson Hospital & Clinic. Artists with work on display at the center are Hend Al-Mansour, Susan Armington, Margy Jean Balwierz, Taylor Berman, Sandy Bot-Miller, Stephen J. Gates, Mat Ollig, Teri Power, and Chholing Taha. The exhibit at Croixdale, which will run through Sept. 15, includes work by Taylor Berman, Margy Jean Balwierz, Sandy Bot-Miller, Stephen J. Gates, and Mat Ollig. The show at Hudson Hospital & Clinic, which will be on view from July 17 through Oct. 6, will include work by Margy Jean Balwierz, Barbara Riegel Bend, Sandy Bot-Miller, Cathy Durso, Kyle Fokken, Stephen J. Gates, Deanna Grigus, Steve Johnson, George G. I. Moore, and Mat Ollig.

Hudson Hospital & Clinic encourages the community to visit their facility to see the artwork. Stop by Monday through Sunday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. To learn more or to schedule a group artwork tour, contact Chelsea Long at 715-531-6059 or Chelsea.K.Long@healthpartners.com. To see the work at Croixdale, stop by on weekdays during regular business hours; call 651.275.4800 for more details.

The Phipps Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.