River City Chorale's season begins

More than 150 vocalists from Hudson, Stillwater, the St. Croix River Valley, the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin are excited to share an amazing blend of vocal music with the community and invite the public attend to attend these performances.

On Monday July 23, the chorale will perform at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 115 Fourth Street North in Stillwater. Tickets for this concert are available for purchase at the door and at the chorale's website: www.therivercitychorale.org

On Thursday, July 26, the group will sing at 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park bandshell along the St. Croix River in downtown Hudson as part of the park's summer concert series.

On Monday, July 30, Como Park in St. Paul will be the venue for the chorale's final concert of the summer. The 7 p.m. concert will be held at the Como Lakeside Pavilion located on Lexington Avenue on the east side of the park.

The two outdoor concerts are free and open to the public.

The chorale will also provide music at two Sunday worship services on July 22 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.

The concert lineup will include Broadway classics, "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" form Oklahoma, "It's a Grand Night for Singing" from State Fair, and "Pure Imagination" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Interpretations by 20th and 21st century composers of choral standards "Psalm 100", "Eternal Father Strong to Save", and "How Can I Keep from Singing" will provide concert goers with beautiful new versions of these classic songs. "Glory Day", from Henry Mollicone's opera Gabriel's Daughter, which tells the tale of a freed slave and her search for her children sold into slavery, brings the joy of new found freedom in a gospel vocal setting. The Chorale will also perform a variety of other entertaining choral selections.

The River City Chorale is under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Andrew Haase, and is accompanied by Jodell Krause.