'That'll be the Day' Dec. 30, 31 at The Phipps
Vocalists Wayne Luchau, Colleen Raye and Debbie O'Keefe along with the Echoes Rock and Roll Band will perform "That'll be the Day: The Music of Roy Orbison, Linda Ronstadt and Gene Pitney" on New Year's Eve, Monday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A performance has been added on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
These talented entertainers will perform hit after hit, such as Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman," "You Got It," and "Crying;" Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou," "That'll be the Day," and "Desperado;" and Gene Pitney's "Town Without Pity," "24 Hours from Tulsa," and "Liberty Valence." Filled with stories and humor, the show promises audiences a nostalgic and emotional journey.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $22 for students of any age. Seating is limited for all performances. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.