'That'll be the Day' Dec. 30, 31 at The Phipps

These talented entertainers will perform hit after hit, such as Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman," "You Got It," and "Crying;" Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou," "That'll be the Day," and "Desperado;" and Gene Pitney's "Town Without Pity," "24 Hours from Tulsa," and "Liberty Valence." Filled with stories and humor, the show promises audiences a nostalgic and emotional journey.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $22 for students of any age. Seating is limited for all performances. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.