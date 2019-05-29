Carpenter was born and raised in Texas and now resides in Nashville. She grew up singing and playing all types of music and instruments, but the violin and fiddle won out. Her classical violin background spurs on her creativity and passion for country, Celtic, rock 'n' roll, and bluegrass.

Having graduated from Stephen F. Austin with her degree in music education/specialization in violin performance, she is an active session musician, teacher and writer in the Nashville and Texas areas.

Just like the fine fiddlers before her, she keeps the sound honest and true to form, yet has the ability to cut loose either on her four-string acoustic or her seven-string, fretted Mark Wood Viper electric violin. It has been said that she is the "Female Doug Kershaw" and "The artist to watch out for in Texas."

Carpenter is the winner of 12 East Texas Music Awards, but the ones she is most proud of are Fiddler of the Year 2012-2014, 2016, and 2017. In 2015, Carpenter was awarded ETX Bluegrass Act of the Year. She was also nominated for a Josie Award - Folk Song of the Year ("Clivus" 2016), and Bluegrass Artist of the Year (2017). She was nominated for two Josie awards in 2018 — Vocalist of the Year and Rising Star.

Her vocal stylings are said to be "Traditional and rootsy yet eclectic in nature." She has performed with artists such as Mark O'Connor, Mark Wood, Judy Hyman, Jonna Fitzgerald, Bruce Molsky, Isidor Saslav, and Jimmy Fortune.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fiddlerlacie.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age.