Carpenter was born and raised in Texas and now resides in Nashville. She grew up singing and

playing all types of music and instruments, but the violin and fiddle won out. Her classical violin

background spurs on her creativeness and passion for country, Celtic, rock 'n' roll, and bluegrass. She is an active session musician, teacher and writer in the Nashville and Texas areas.

Carpenter is the winner of 12 East Texas Music Awards, but the ones she is most proud of are

Fiddler of the Year 2012-2014, 2016, and 2017. In 2015, she was awarded ETX Bluegrass Act of the Year. She was also nominated for a Josie Award - Folk Song of the Year ("Clivus" 2016), and Bluegrass Artist of the Year (2017). She was nominated for two Josie awards in 2018 — Vocalist of the Year and Rising Star. Her vocal stylings are said to be "Traditional and rootsy yet eclectic in nature."

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fiddlerlacie/.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age.

2019-20 season tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season of The Phipps Center Community theater and children's theater productions. Concerts ranging from popular to classical music, Wurlitzer theater pipe organ concerts, dance performances, gallery exhibitions and classes in the visual and performing arts are all offered throughout the year.

The theater series consists of the touching comedy "Weekend Comedy," the comic yet

heartbreaking "Population 485," the musical comedy "Singin' in the Rain," the hopeful drama "A

Shayna Maidel" (A Pretty Girl), and the mystery-comedy "Busybody."

The music series features traditional jazz pianist Bobby van Deusen, the Lake Wobegon Brass

Band, country singer/songwriter Mo Pitney, the bluegrass/Celtic/roots quartet the Barley Jacks, and the dynamic piano trio Take 3.

The organ series consists of favorite nationally and internationally acclaimed musicians Ron

Rhode, Dave Wickerham and Justin LaVoie.

Special events include "Remembering the Little Prince" by Ballet Co. Laboratory, Classic Big Band and the Nostalgics, "The Gals o' Comedy" "The Elvis Show," The Phipps Festival Chorus

holiday concerts, "The Best is Still to Come" by The Phipps Dance Theater, Disney's "The Little

Mermaid Jr." by The Phipps Children's Theater, The Phipps Choral Society performing Mozart's

"Requiem," guitarist Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars, and vocalist Colleen Raye with the St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, "Sinatra and Company, Music from the Rat Pack Era" will be performed on New Year's Eve, but is not available as part of a season ticket package.

A season package of any seven events costs $126, which is only $18 per ticket; a five-show package costs $95, only $19 per ticket; and a season subscription to three events is $60, only $20 per ticket. Subscribers are also able to exchange their tickets for another performance free of charge.

For a season brochure, contact The Phipps Center ticket office at 715-386-8409 or visit ThePhipps.org for a complete season schedule.

Minnesota Orchestra to perform free outdoor concert

The Phipps Center for the Arts proudly announces the 31st annual free outdoor concert by the Minnesota Orchestra on Monday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lakefront Park band shell in Hudson.

Under the direction of assistant conductor Akiko Fujimoto, the acclaimed ensemble will delight music lovers of all ages with a mix of well-loved popular and classical music.

The Grammy Award-winning orchestra, now in its second century and led by music director Osmo Vänskä, has long ranked among America's top symphonic ensembles, with a distinguished history of acclaimed performances in its home state and around the world; award-winning recordings, radio broadcasts and educational outreach programs; and a visionary commitment to building the orchestral repertoire of tomorrow.

This concert is sponsored in part by the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and the

William H. Phipps Foundation.

The Lakefront Park band shell is located west of The Phipps Center at the corner of First and

Locust streets. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Patrons are asked to respect the comfort of others by not smoking or bringing pets into the seating area.

'Weekend Comedy' is light-hearted summer entertainment

"Weekend Comedy," a touching comedy by Sam Bobrick which explores the meaning of love and the differences between generations will be performed July 12-28 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Peggy and Frank Jackson are a stoic, set-in-their-ways, middle-aged couple who rent a remote cabin for a long weekend. Peggy hopes to rekindle some romance with her stick-in-the-mud husband, but Frank wonders just what there is to do out in the woods all weekend, cut off from the rest of the world and his beloved routines. Peggy finally gets Frank "in the mood," only to be interrupted by Jill and Tony. By mistake, this young couple has been booked into the same cabin for the weekend, with their own romantic plans to celebrate four years of cohabitation.

The younger couple is invited to stay for dinner and, eventually, to share the cabin for the weekend. The differences between the generations soon become evident and sparks fly. The two couples are confronted with the age-old question, "What is love?" Is it about passion and spontaneity, or is it about comfort and commitment? Both couples benefit from taking a fresh look at love and their own relationships.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students of any age. "Weekend Comedy" pricing will be based on demand and it will never be lower than it is right now.

In addition, The Phipps Center offers a theater series flex pass of five tickets for $95. Patrons

may use one ticket for each of the five theater series shows or use all five tickets for one show.

'The Snow Queen' Theater Camp

"The Snow Queen" Theater Camp, for students entering grades 5 and 6, will be offered by Charles Fraser Monday-Friday, July 22-Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-noon each day at The Phipps Center. Campers will rehearse and perform a small production of "The Snow Queen."

With joyful guidance, children will be encouraged to explore personal creativity, receive rigorous instruction on focus-building skills, and learn to work as an ensemble. A pizza party will follow the final Thursday class, just before the performance that afternoon.

The play will be performed for the public on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. The class fee is $379, and the maximum enrollment is 24.

Fraser is a teaching artist with the Guthrie Theater, Upstream Arts, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Avalon Charter School, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, and Saint Louis Park High School, as well as an adjunct professor at Concordia University.

Art classes for adults and children

Classes for adults with children are offered throughout Summer Art Camp, June 17-Aug. 9.

Oil Pastels for adults with children ages 12 and older is offered Tuesday-Thursday, June 18-20, from 5-7 p.m. Students will learn to create beautiful artwork using oil pastels, which can be smudged, smeared, blended and even carved for a wide range of artistic effects. Each student will receive a set of oil pastels to use during class and to keep. The fee is $54 per person.

Three sessions of Pottery on the Wheel for adults with children ages 7-12 are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., July 8, 9 and 11; July 15, 16 and 18; and

July 22, 23 and 25. Participants will learn basic techniques of throwing pottery on the wheel. They will create cups and bowls and finish them in a variety of fun ways. The fee is $79 per person.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the third Saturday of every month June-September, from

-10 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of every month October-May in the dance studios.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. Rumba and triple swing will be featured June 15. The tango and cha cha will be taught July 20. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

'Singin' in the Rain' auditions June 10 & 11

Auditions for "Singin' in the Rain," with the book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown, will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 10 and 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., with callbacks on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. Audition times may be scheduled by going to ThePhipps.org.

Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name, the plot closely adheres to the original. Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, it focuses on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures. It is a musical comedy masterpiece full of flashy dance numbers, Hollywood romance, and yes ... even rain.

Director Rebecca Rizzio seeks a large adult cast of all ages, with fun ensemble roles and many

dancers. Character descriptions are offered on the website.

Actors are encouraged to prepare a one-minute monologue demonstrating their comedic talent as well as 16-32 bars of an up-tempo song. A monologue will be provided if actors do not have one prepared. An accompanist will be provided. All actors should bring a resume and headshot, if they have one, as well as a list of rehearsal conflicts.

Rehearsals will begin the week of Sept. 15. Twelve performances will be given Oct. 25-Nov. 17 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

Rizzio is the producer of an original musical entitled "Philly," and she previously directed "Annie" and "White Christmas" for Lyric Arts, "The Producers" and "The Miracle Worker" for The Phipps, "Nest" for Table Salt Productions, as well as "Girl Group," "The Anastasia Trials in the Court of Women," and "Expecting Isabel" for Theatre Unbound.

Natalia Peterson, music director, was last seen at The Phipps conducting the full orchestra for "Fiddler on the Roof." She has served as the music director for dozens of shows in the Twin Cities area over the past 20 years. She recently arranged and played piano for Park Square's "Marie & Rosetta."

Dorian Brooke has choreographed for companies such as Lakeshore Players Theater, Stages

Theatre Company, and Cross Community Players. She is also a regular choreographer for various high school theater departments and dance studios throughout the Twin Cities.

'Population 485' auditions June 23 & 24

Auditions for "Population 485," adapted from the best-selling memoir by Wisconsin author (as well as pig farmer and first responder) Michael Perry, will be held on Sunday and Monday, June 23 and 24, 7-9 p.m. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org and searching "Auditions." If necessary, callbacks will be held on Thursday, June 27.

The play promises its fair share of laughs, tempered by touching moments of raw emotion. The true to life story explores themes of community, tragedy and comedy through the lens of volunteer first responders in New Auburn, Wis. (population: 485). Upon returning to his hometown after 19 years away, our narrator joins the volunteer firefighters. This choice leads him on a journey into the shared lives of his community. In the process, he learns what really matters, and what can't be rescued.

Character descriptions may be found on The Phipps website. A headshot and resume are strongly encouraged, but not required. All rehearsal conflicts should be brought to the audition. Those auditioning will read selected sides from the script.

Rehearsals will be held weekday evenings beginning in mid-July. The show will run for nine

performances Sept. 13-29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2:30 p.m. on the main stage.

Director Collin Geraghty is looking to build a strong ensemble of community performers who can move. He states, "As they say in the biz, 'Looking for REAL PEOPLE.' If you have always wanted to audition, but haven't taken that first step, this is your opportunity. The playwright notes, '...these were not characters, these were people living their lives.'"

Geraghty is a multi-disciplinary performing arts professional. Selected theater credits include

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, American Players Theatre, and others. Selected screen credits include co-host "Discover Wisconsin," guest star "Chicago MED" (NBC), and "Consumed" (feature film).

The Phipps Center is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in casting. Performers with

diverse backgrounds, all races and ethnicities, and those from underrepresented groups are encouraged to audition.

Paintings & Magical Objects by C.B. Murphy

A photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel (both of Minneapolis), a mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch (St. Paul), paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy (Marine on St. Croix, Minn.), a mixed media installation by Kelly O'Brien (St. Paul), mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson (Minneapolis), and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje (St. Paul) are featured in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson through June 16.

Murphy is a painter, mixed media artist, sculptor, and novelist, including "Cute Eats Cute." He has a B.A. in Geography from the University of Minnesota (1971). Retired from a career in marketing and product development, Murphy has also worked as a filmmaker, illustrator, cartoonist and art educator. For ten years he has been a volunteer art teacher at Stillwater Correctional Facility, Bayport, Minn.

Murphy writes, "My art is a conversation between interior realities (feelings, thoughts, dreams) and the collective unconscious (pop culture, classic archetypes, science, history). Painting is a way I connect with human history but also a private meditation on consciousness."

Murphy's paintings are characterized by complex layering of graphic components and of meanings. He borrows freely from the charts and graphs with which we explain the world, including science diagrams such as the phase transition of water, and the iconography of alchemists and metaphysicians who attempt to graph what it means to be human. Stylistically, his work fits with Pop Surrealism, art that "uses recognizable narrative imagery placed in situations or compositions that are unrealistic or dreamscape."

Other influences include Surrealism, Dadaism, street art and signage from a variety of cultures,

including hand-painted movie posters from Ghana, Day of the Dead graphics, circus sideshow canvases, magic show posters, and 1950s science fiction movie posters.

Murphy continues, "I like to work in a series. From the initial image the series becomes an

evolving exploration that is both graphic and conceptual. Intertwining and intersecting lines represent an appreciation of mystery, whether DNA, weather patterns, or our own jumbled thoughts."

Recent shows of Murphy's work occurred at Gallery by the Lake, Lake Charles, La. (2018); The Studio Door, Inc., San Diego (2017); Impasto Art Gallery, Longmont, Colo. (2017); and Barrett Art Center, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (2016).

The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday 12 noon

to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.

For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715.386.2305, ext.

103.