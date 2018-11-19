Final performances of 'Sister Act' set for Nov. 23-24

"Sister Act" is a feel-good musical comedy based on the film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. When aspiring lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is placed in protective custody in a convent. She is assigned to assist with the choir, and using her vocal talent, she transforms the choir into a major attraction. Unfortunately, the newfound popularity of the choir blows her cover. When confronted by the killer, she experiences the power of friendship and sisterhood.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $20 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.