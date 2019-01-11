'The Jazz Age' at The Phipps

Performances will be given Jan. 11-20 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Everyone is a suspect when the lead dancer of "The Jazz Age" is gunned down in her

changing room. It's up to Detective Phillips to get to the truth before an innocent girl is convicted of murder, but it won't be easy. The audience will go behind the scenes in the life of a performer to solve this mystery. Through the twists and turns of complicated relationships, flappers, fringe, and lots of Charleston, this show will keep the audience on its toes.

The cast consists of: Kaylee Fandre, Patrick Jeffrey, Bre Poliak, Callie Rosenbaum, and Nikki Zwolski of Minneapolis; Kyra Scanlan of St. Paul; Angie Richey of Blaine; Chris Adam of Oakdale; and Jennifer Holt, Kevin Leines, Nicholas Lentz Greta Lewis, Razik Saifullah, Daniel Volk, and Rex Wenger of Hudson.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $19 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.