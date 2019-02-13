Auditions for 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, Jr.'

This show tells the story of Stanley Lambchop, your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill 10-year-old. He has a normal mom and dad, a normal little brother and a normal life. That's just the problem. For Stanley, life is too normal. He wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one has ever seen before. Be careful what you wish for, Stanley.

Those auditioning should prepare one-minute of any song and come dressed to move. Lindsay Fitzgerald, the director, says, "This should be a fun, worry-free audition process."

Those auditioning should also bring a list of all conflicts they may have during the rehearsal period, which is extremely important to the director and the success of the show.

Rehearsals will be held three to four times a week, with some weekend dates. Performances will be given April 26 to May 5 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. in the main theater.

There will be a $40 performance fee for each actor selected, which is due at the first rehearsal/parents meeting. Scholarships are available, if needed.

Fitzgerald graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in directing. She staged "Strega Nona," "Goldilocks and the Three Pigs," "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook," and "Mother Goosed" for The Phipps Children's Theater. She has been teaching and directing with various companies around the Twin Cities area, including Ashland Productions, Project Success, and Elision Theatre, for which she is the director.

Those unable to attend the audition times available may contact the director at Redman_8268@hotmail.com. For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.