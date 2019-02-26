Final performances of 'Willy Wonka, Jr.' at The Phipps

Famed and reclusive chocolate maker Willy Wonka (Isaac Verdoorn, Hudson) holds a worldwide contest in which those lucky enough to find one of five golden tickets in their chocolate bar win a trip to his mysterious factory. Young Charlie Bucket (Jacob Weber, Hudson), his Grandpa Joe (Rex Wenger, Hudson), and four pairs of spoiled children (Emmanuel Hanson, Lakeland; Elliana Naegelen, Dresser; Razik Saifullah and Mackenzie Kroll, Hudson) and their parents (Maggie Smith, Morgan Peters, and Sophia Hawk, Hudson; Samuel Malecek, Hammond) take a wild journey through the incredible factory, guided by the eccentric candy man.

The rest of the cast consists of other talented area students in grades 10-12: Audrey Mucahy, Afton; Ethan Lehman, Houlton; Ellie Fraser, Roberts; Jack Walter, New Richmond; Kirsten Amann, Luke Bekemeyer, Maggie Brown, Hannah Burns, Keegan Foster, Benjamin Gagliardi, Jennifer Holt, Ella Kluck, Nicholas Lentz, Samantha Stidham, Daniel Volk, and Samantha Yonan, Hudson.

The show features the songs from the classic family film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," starring Gene Wilder. The memorable score includes "The Candy Man," "Pure Imagination," "Oompa Loompa," and "I Want it Now" by Academy and Grammy award-winners Bricusse and Newley.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $13 for students and youth. It is recommended for children age 4 and older. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.