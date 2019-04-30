The Phipps hosts open house May 2

There will be an open house 5-7 p.m. with tabletop presentations by the six councils in residence at the center: Children's Theater, Dance, Drama (community theater), Music, Visual Arts, and Volunteer. This is an opportunity to find out about each council's offerings as well as how to become involved. Tours will be given every 15 minutes.

Complimentary food will be provided by Seasons Tavern as well as Urban Olive and Vine. In addition, Pier 500 gift certificates and theater tickets will be given as door prizes.

There will be a program in the main theater 7-8 p.m. to acknowledge the center's hundreds of volunteers as well as its supportive audience members. Performing arts and visual arts programming for the 2019-20 season will be announced. In addition, prize winners will be selected.

For more information about the many classes, exhibitions, plays, and concerts offered, visit ThePhipps.org, The Phipps Facebook page, call 715-386-2305, or write info@ThePhipps.org.