Favorite selections from musical theater to the silver screen, featuring composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and many others, will be performed by the American Theatre Organ Society's 2001 Organist of the Year.

Eddington has performed in most of the major concert venues throughout the United States, has

toured extensively abroad, and has received numerous awards and recognitions.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age.

Reuben Ristrom & The Bourbon Street Boys Jazz Band

Reuben Ristrom and the Bourbon Street Boys Jazz Band, featuring members of the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band and the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band, will perform in concert on

Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

The popular guitarist and banjo player has gathered together a select group of musicians who

specialize in traditional jazz and swing. These artists have performed at jazz festivals and concert halls throughout the U.S. and with the best area jazz bands.

Ristrom has performed at the La Crosse Great River, Mid-America, St. Louis, Central Illinois,

Decatur, Kansas City Jazz, and Bix Beiderbecke Festivals, the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee, and others. He has played with the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band, Barbary Coast Jazz Band, Mouldy Figs, and the Riverboat Ramblers.

The Bourbon Street Boys are Russ Peterson, a versatile musician on many horns and vocals; Art Katzman on trombone and bass; Fred Richardson on banjo, clarinet, and vocals; Steve Pikal on bass and trombone; and percussionist Jay Epstein. Ristrom's wife, Diane, and son, Dan, will also sing a few numbers with the band.

Tickets are $24 and $17 for students of any age.

'The Snow Queen' Theater Camp, for grades 5-6

"The Snow Queen" Theater Camp, for students entering grades 5 and 6, will be offered by Charles Fraser Monday-Friday, July 22-Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-noon each day. Campers will rehearse and perform a small production of "The Snow Queen." With joyful guidance, children will be encouraged to explore personal creativity, receive rigorous instruction on focus-building skills, and learn to work as an ensemble.

A pizza party will follow the final Thursday class, just before the performance that afternoon. The play will be performed for the public on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. The class fee is $379, and the

maximum enrollment is 24.

Fraser is a teaching artist with the Guthrie Theater, Upstream Arts, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Avalon Charter School, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, and Saint Louis Park High School, as well as an adjunct professor at Concordia University.

Registrations may be made by calling 715-386-2305, or by going online to ThePhipps.org.

'Singin' in the Rain' audition June 10-11

Auditions for "Singin' in the Rain," with the book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown, will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 10 and 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., with callbacks on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. Audition times may be scheduled by going to ThePhipps.org.

Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name, the plot closely adheres to the original. Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, it focuses on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures. It is a musical comedy masterpiece full of flashy dance numbers, Hollywood romance, and yes ... even rain.

Director Rebecca Rizzio seeks a large adult cast of all ages, with fun ensemble roles and many

dancers. Character descriptions are offered on the website.

Actors are encouraged to prepare a one-minute monologue demonstrating their comedic talent as well as 16-32 bars of an up-tempo song. A monologue will be provided if actors do not have one prepared. An accompanist will be provided. All actors should bring a resume and headshot, if they have one, as well as a list of rehearsal conflicts.

Rehearsals will begin the week of Sept. 15. Twelve performances will be given Oct. 25-Nov.

17 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

Rizzio is the producer of an original musical entitled "Philly," and she previously directed "Annie" and "White Christmas" for Lyric Arts, "The Producers" and "The Miracle Worker" for The Phipps, "Nest" for Table Salt Productions, as well as "Girl Group," "The Anastasia Trials in the Court of Women," and "Expecting Isabel" for Theatre Unbound.

Natalia Peterson, music director, was last seen at The Phipps conducting the full orchestra for "Fiddler on the Roof." She has served as the music director for dozens of shows in the Twin Cities area over the past 20 years. She recently arranged and played piano for Park Square's "Marie & Rosetta."

Dorian Brooke has choreographed for companies such as Lakeshore Players Theater, Stages

Theatre Company, and Cross Community Players. She is also a regular choreographer for various high school theater departments and dance studios throughout the Twin Cities.

Mixed media installation

A photography and mixed media installation by Laura Andrews and Erika Ritzel (both of Minneapolis), a mixed media installation by Nicholas Kovatch (St. Paul), paintings and magical objects by C.B. Murphy (Marine on St. Croix, Minn.), a mixed media installation by Kelly O'Brien (St. Paul), mixed media paintings by Samuel Robertson (Minneapolis), and alla prima oil paintings by Patty Voje (St. Paul) are featured in The Galleries through June 16.

Kovatch is a sculptor and installation artist. He received his B.F.A. in Sculpture from Montana

State University-Bozeman (2010) and his M.F.A. in Visual Studies from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (2013), where he is now an instructor.

He writes, "Through a minimalist influenced aesthetic, my installations and sculptures manipulate structural and material elements within architecture. I wield the physicality of an environment by creating work that alters the stability of a space. As a society we exist within constructed environments and over time those spaces become comfortable settings for everyday life. I am driven by a curiosity to see how people react when their traditional environment is disrupted, or unfamiliar, prompting viewers to slow down and contextualize their surroundings.

"I dissociate common manufactured materials from their original function and appropriate them

to form an uncanny correlation between space, time and the constructed object. I embed my work within the existing environment to create an illusion that an unknown phenomenon is impacting the functionality of the physical environment. The scale of my work varies, but each piece is a physical extension of the architecture.

"Through these hyper-aware modifications within an environment, I create encounters that provoke moments of recognition and contemplation about assumed space and time. I strive to make an environment that is either empathetic, or disconcerting, to point out the relationship between space, architecture, and the temporality of time."

Kovatch has shown his work at Waller-Yoblonsky Gallery, Bozeman (2018); Gamut Gallery, Minneapolis (2018, juried); Public Functionary, Minneapolis (2017, juried); and Arteles Sculpture

Park, Hameenkyro, Finland (2016, solo). He was a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow at

MacDowell Colony (2014) and a fellow at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (2015) and at Arteles Creative Center (2016).