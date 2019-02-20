Support Don Jordan

I am supporting Don Jordan as Chair of Hudson Township. Don is experienced as he has already served two years as Town Chair in 1990s, six years on the County Board, twelve years as Chair of the Town Board of Adjustment and seven years as a current Town supervisor.

Don has been thoughtful, respectful and listened to all sides. Through his leadership we have ordinances and comprehensive plans that define the townships vision for today and for years to come.

Don always listens to the needs of the residents and works hard for all concerned. I am glad that he is willing to continue to serve his community and ask that you vote for him on April 2nd.

Dolly Qualls

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.