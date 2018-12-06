New Richmond FFA program featured in national magazine
The award-winning New Richmond High School FFA program has received more recognition of its wide-ranging efforts.
The New Richmond Agriscience Department had the opportunity to be featured in the Winter Edition of the National FFA's New Horizons magazine that wasr just released. A number of the students in the program were featured in the magazine photos, along with instructor Rachel Sauvola.
Here is a link to the story: https://www.ffa.org/features/wisconsin-community-goes-all-in-for-agricul...