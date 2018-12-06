Search
    New Richmond FFA program featured in national magazine

    By Dave Newman Today at 12:46 p.m.
    New Richmond Agriscience instructor Rachel Sauvola and a number of her students are featured in the FFA national magazine that was recently released.

    The award-winning New Richmond High School FFA program has received more recognition of its wide-ranging efforts.

    The New Richmond Agriscience Department had the opportunity to be featured in the Winter Edition of the National FFA's New Horizons magazine that wasr just released. A number of the students in the program were featured in the magazine photos, along with instructor Rachel Sauvola.

    Here is a link to the story: https://www.ffa.org/features/wisconsin-community-goes-all-in-for-agricul...

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051