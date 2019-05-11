Langness to be inducted into Somerset Hall of Fame

Langness, 98, has had a full life. She was the valedictorian of the class of 1938 in Somerset. From there, she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she received her teaching certificate in 1940. She stuck with education, earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1978.

When World War II arrived, she did her part, working at a Lockheed Cannon Defense Plant Aircraft Factory in Los Angeles while her husband served overseas.

Her love of teaching never left her, however. She has taught at multiple schools in her long life, including being a substitute teacher for Somerset public schools from 1962-1972 and a full time teacher at St. Anne’s School from 1972-1992.

She has been involved in numerous endeavors, and has been a member of several organizations, including the PTA, 4-H, and The Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Hospital. She served as president of the Somerset PTA and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Dennis Potter of the Hall of Fame committee said Langness was selected because “I think she represents exactly what Somerset is all about: community, service, family. It’s a bit mind boggling what she has seen in her lifetime. And our hope is that people who walk by her plaque and see what she has done can be inspired by her.”

Langness will be recognized for her wonderful contributions to the Somerset School District and the Somerset community at this year’s graduation ceremony. She will be the third person inducted into the Somerset Hall of Fame.