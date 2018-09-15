The area is sparsely populated and there are no wells within a short distance of the spill location. However, this area has several sinkholes that could be a conduit to groundwater. Residents who are concerned should consider testing their well water for bacteria.

Regardless of any specific concerns, St. Croix County Public Health and Community Development recommend that property owners test their wells on an annual basis for bacteria

and nitrates. Well water should also be tested if you notice any changes in the taste, odor or

appearance of your private drinking water.

The cost of testing your water for bacteria and nitrates is approximately $20 for each type of

test. You can get a water test kit with directions on how to collect a water sample at the

Government Center Community Development office, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, or at

Public Health at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond. For

more information, call Public Health at 715-246-8330.