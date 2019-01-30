Winter safety tips for caregivers

● Be prepared. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place.

● Bundle up. Assist a loved one with Alzheimer’s whom may not be able to dress appropriately for winter weather conditions.

● Avoid slips and falls. Assume all surfaces are slick and take precautionary measures.

● Winter brings decreased sunlight. Make daylight last by turning on indoor lights earlier, opening curtains or installing motion detector lights.

● Prevent wandering. Enroll in the MedicAlert® + Alzheimer's Association Safe Return® - a 24-hour nationwide emergency response service for individuals with Alzheimer's or other dementias who wander or have a medical emergency.

● Ask for help with snow/ice removal, grocery shopping or other errands.

Today, more than 110,000 people in Wisconsin are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 194,000 friends and family serve as unpaid caregivers. “Caregiving is tough in any weather but the cold we are experiencing is brutal. We want not only to keep caregivers safe but those that they are caring for as well, says Outreach Specialist, Sharlene Bellefeuille. Make smart choices for you and your family and know that the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline is always available for additional support you may need.”

About Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Submitted by the Alzheimer's Association Greater WI