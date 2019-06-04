Vibrant Health Family Clinics to join Fairview Health Services
Fairview Health Services and Vibrant Health Family Clinics announced Tuesday, June 4 that the River Falls-based primary care group's three clinics in River Falls, Ellsworth and Spring Valley, Wis. will join the growing health system as of Aug. 1, 2019.
"This is an exciting step forward for our system as we extend the reach of our high-quality care to the people of Western Wisconsin," said Eric Nelson, President, Primary Care Service Line for
Fairview. "Our organizations share the same core values and commitment to exceptional care
that puts the customer first in everything we do."
"For Vibrant, becoming part of a growing health system offers many opportunities," said Keri
Lijewski, MD, President of Vibrant Health. "This new relationship will provide access to
advanced specialty care and the potential to develop new clinical programs to better serve our
communities in the future."
This development will expand Fairview's existing presence in River Falls through HealthEast
cardiology services; HealthEast joined the Fairview system in 2017. Fairview also currently
provides durable medical equipment at the HealthEast clinic in River Falls.
"We're excited about the opportunities that come with being part of a comprehensive health
system that has a strong track record of working with independent providers," said Dr. Lijewski.
"In the meantime, Vibrant Health patients can continue to rely on the same great care they receive today."
About Fairview Health Services
Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to
heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Joined by HealthEast in 2017, Fairview
provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and
geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with
the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, which is represented in the
University of Minnesota Health brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical
research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health
needs. In 2018, we extended our partnership, with work underway to build an academic health
system focused on patient-centered care, innovation, and clinical excellence.
About Vibrant Health Family Clinics
Vibrant Health Family Clinics (VibrantHealthClinics.com) are a primary care group based in
western Wisconsin. They were named a Hypertension Champion by the Center for Disease
Control (CDC's) Million Hearts initiative; and have been recognized by the National Committee
on Quality Assurance (NCQA), as a level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home. Vibrant Health
medical staff includes Physicians, Physicians Assistants, Nurse Practitioners and Certified
Diabetes Educator.