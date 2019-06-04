"This is an exciting step forward for our system as we extend the reach of our high-quality care to the people of Western Wisconsin," said Eric Nelson, President, Primary Care Service Line for

Fairview. "Our organizations share the same core values and commitment to exceptional care

that puts the customer first in everything we do."

"For Vibrant, becoming part of a growing health system offers many opportunities," said Keri

Lijewski, MD, President of Vibrant Health. "This new relationship will provide access to

advanced specialty care and the potential to develop new clinical programs to better serve our

communities in the future."

This development will expand Fairview's existing presence in River Falls through HealthEast

cardiology services; HealthEast joined the Fairview system in 2017. Fairview also currently

provides durable medical equipment at the HealthEast clinic in River Falls.

"We're excited about the opportunities that come with being part of a comprehensive health

system that has a strong track record of working with independent providers," said Dr. Lijewski.

"In the meantime, Vibrant Health patients can continue to rely on the same great care they receive today."

About Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to

heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Joined by HealthEast in 2017, Fairview

provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and

geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with

the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, which is represented in the

University of Minnesota Health brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical

research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health

needs. In 2018, we extended our partnership, with work underway to build an academic health

system focused on patient-centered care, innovation, and clinical excellence.

About Vibrant Health Family Clinics

Vibrant Health Family Clinics (VibrantHealthClinics.com) are a primary care group based in

western Wisconsin. They were named a Hypertension Champion by the Center for Disease

Control (CDC's) Million Hearts initiative; and have been recognized by the National Committee

on Quality Assurance (NCQA), as a level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home. Vibrant Health

medical staff includes Physicians, Physicians Assistants, Nurse Practitioners and Certified

Diabetes Educator.