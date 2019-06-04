Search
    Vibrant Health Family Clinics to join Fairview Health Services

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 2:11 p.m.
    (Front, from left): Eric Nelson, President, Primary Care Service Line, Fairview Health Services; Keri Lijewski, President, Vibrant Health Family Clinics; (middle) Jon Pedersen, Administrator, Vibrant Health; Dr. Amber Morgan, Dr. Greg Miller, Dr. Ben Morgan, Katie Holley, System Business Development and Planning Consultant, Fairview; Dr. Chris Tashjian; (back) Dr. Jeff Larsen; Dr. Tim Steinmetz; Dr. David Wilhelm; Steve Endrud, VP Primary Care and Ambulatory Operations, Fairview; Dr. Greg Goblirsch.

    Fairview Health Services and Vibrant Health Family Clinics announced Tuesday, June 4 that the River Falls-based primary care group's three clinics in River Falls, Ellsworth and Spring Valley, Wis. will join the growing health system as of Aug. 1, 2019.

    "This is an exciting step forward for our system as we extend the reach of our high-quality care to the people of Western Wisconsin," said Eric Nelson, President, Primary Care Service Line for

    Fairview. "Our organizations share the same core values and commitment to exceptional care

    that puts the customer first in everything we do."

    "For Vibrant, becoming part of a growing health system offers many opportunities," said Keri

    Lijewski, MD, President of Vibrant Health. "This new relationship will provide access to

    advanced specialty care and the potential to develop new clinical programs to better serve our

    communities in the future."

    This development will expand Fairview's existing presence in River Falls through HealthEast

    cardiology services; HealthEast joined the Fairview system in 2017. Fairview also currently

    provides durable medical equipment at the HealthEast clinic in River Falls.

    "We're excited about the opportunities that come with being part of a comprehensive health

    system that has a strong track record of working with independent providers," said Dr. Lijewski.

    "In the meantime, Vibrant Health patients can continue to rely on the same great care they receive today."

    About Fairview Health Services

    Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to

    heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Joined by HealthEast in 2017, Fairview

    provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and

    geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with

    the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, which is represented in the

    University of Minnesota Health brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical

    research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health

    needs. In 2018, we extended our partnership, with work underway to build an academic health

    system focused on patient-centered care, innovation, and clinical excellence.

    About Vibrant Health Family Clinics

    Vibrant Health Family Clinics (VibrantHealthClinics.com) are a primary care group based in

    western Wisconsin. They were named a Hypertension Champion by the Center for Disease

    Control (CDC's) Million Hearts initiative; and have been recognized by the National Committee

    on Quality Assurance (NCQA), as a level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home. Vibrant Health

    medical staff includes Physicians, Physicians Assistants, Nurse Practitioners and Certified

    Diabetes Educator.

