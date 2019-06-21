Graduates of the program receive state recognized certification and can help address the shortage of health care workers in the state.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses, the Fred B. or Katherine C. Andersen Foundation, and individuals committed to the health and education of citizens in this area, the center is now using both pieces of equipment. The bladder scanner cost $6,000, while the educational mannequin cost $2,500.

"The community support of these businesses, the Andersen Foundation and individuals for the St. Croix Health and Rehab Center is truly appreciated," said Sandy Hackenmueller, Director of the Center.

The Fund to Benefit the St. Croix Health Center, a local citizens' group established to support adding quality-of-life enhancements to residents' lives, spearheaded the project.

To learn more or donate to the Fund to Benefit St. Croix Health Center, find them on Facebook at Fund to Benefit St. Croix Health Center. Donations can also be sent to NRACF (New Richmond Area Community Foundation), 1445 N. Fourth St., New Richmond, WI, 54017 with "Fund to Benefit the St. Croix Health Center" on the memo line. Donations or contributions for any purposes are tax deductible.