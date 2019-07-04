To draw attention that blood types can go missing from hospital shelves, A's, B's and O's began disappearing last month from iconic brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign. The campaign is raising awareness of the need for more blood donors.

To make an appointment to donate blood, downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Training for people with disabilities, parents of children with developmental disabilities

Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities can apply for an advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking, at no cost. Starting in September, the nationally recognized leadership training offers eight sessions over nine months.

"Our goal is that graduates gain a clear understanding of disability law and policies. The training increases their self-confidence in advocating for their needs," said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities. "As they have learned to speak up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities."

The program is limited to 40 Minnesotans selected by a panel. Applications can be downloaded at mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class37/application.html and are due by July 8.

The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states, including Wisconsin. For more information on offerings, visit https://wi-bpdd.org/index.php/partners-in-policymaking.

Pierce County immunization clinics

A monthly immunization clinic is held in River Falls on the first Wednesday of every month, except on Pierce County Holidays. Immunizations are available by appointment only, between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at 1234 South Wasson Lane, Suite A.

Immunizations are also offered in Ellsworth on weekdays by appointment. The office is located at 412 W Kinne St, Ellsworth, WI 54011. Call 715-273-6755 to schedule an appointment for either location.

Due to changes in the Vaccine For Children's program, Pierce County Health Department can only vaccinate the following groups of children. Children through 18 years of age who are: Medicaid eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native or have insurance that does not cover vaccinations. Some adult vaccinations are available for a fee.