The Grant Committee is currently accepting applications for 2019 SCVMGA Community Service Grants. The SCVMGA will consider applications for the following: beautification of public spaces, horticultural education of the public, community gardens, and/or youth horticulture education.

Applications are due Monday March, 2019. Grant awards will be announced by April 25, 2019. The 2019 Community Grant application with instructions and project specifications is available online at www.scvmga.weebly.com. and can be found under the "Forms" tab on the left-hand navigation of the site. For questions, please email Jenny Brazzale at jenbrazzale@yahoo.com