101 Things To Do: Badlands Sno-Park Tubing near Hudson

Anyone who lives in a place with cold winters ought to find a way to enjoy them, and Badlands Sno-Park near Hudson would be a good place to start.

The tubing park, which features six runs with rope tows, has taken the simple childhood joy of sliding down a snowy slope and ramped it up.

"Kids say this is the best place ever," said Maggie Hall, whose family has owned Badlands Sno-Park since it opened in 1970. "We have a nice variety of slopes from an easy bunny slope to our super-fast Turbo run."

Anyone can sit on a tube and slide down the hill. It's getting back to the top that is the hard part and "we have rope tows to get you back up the hill," Hall said. "That takes all the work out of it for the parents."

Hall said the way to think about the rope tow is to "make a rope sandwich," she said. "The tube is on the bottom, the rope is in the middle, and you go to the top. It's not too strenuous or technical."

Badlands Sno-Park has snow-making equipment, so the Halls can get an early start on making the runs ready for visitors. Natural snow is a nice addition, but the six runs are usually open and running.

"Our tickets are good for all day long," Hall said. "Ours is a relaxed pace. No alcohol is allowed. We have a family-friendly environment."

If the weather is cold, visitors can warm up in the chalet which features hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, pizza, nachos, and popcorn.

"This place is for all ages," Hall said. "You don't need any special equipment, and it is tons of fun for everybody whether you are outside tubing or inside watching. The windows have great views, so grandma can sit inside, have fun, and watch the kids."

Since next year will be the 50th anniversary for Badlands Sno-Park, "I am thinking we are going to have something special every weekend for a celebration," Hall said.

If you go...

What: Badlands Sno-Park Tubing

Where: 772 Kinney Road, Hudson, WI 54016

Phone: 715-386-1856

Website: www.badlands-snopark.com/index.html

Email: Use the form on the website

When: Regular hours after Jan. 3 are 4.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Check the web site for early season hours.

Admission: $18 for unlimited rides