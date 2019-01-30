Search
    101 Things To Do: Badlands Sno-Park Tubing near Hudson

    By Steve Gardiner Today at 2:00 p.m.
    1 / 6
    A rope tow takes the work out of tubing at Badlands Sno-Park, leaving more time and energy for sliding. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Near the bottom of a run called Monkey Tail, a youngster is bundled against a chilly breeze. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Staff members on are on hand to help people learn how to use the rope tow and safely navigate the six runs at the Sno-Park in Hudson, Wis. Steve Gardiner / riverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Two riders hold each other's tube as they launch off the steep hill called Turbo. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    A slider goes head-first down a run called The Big Hill on Dec. 23, 2018. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    Editor's note: This is the latest stop in our new series, 101 Things To Do. Each week through December 2020, we will select one place or activity around the region to highlight. The stories are compiled at www.rivertown101.com.

    Anyone who lives in a place with cold winters ought to find a way to enjoy them, and Badlands Sno-Park near Hudson would be a good place to start.

    The tubing park, which features six runs with rope tows, has taken the simple childhood joy of sliding down a snowy slope and ramped it up.

    "Kids say this is the best place ever," said Maggie Hall, whose family has owned Badlands Sno-Park since it opened in 1970. "We have a nice variety of slopes from an easy bunny slope to our super-fast Turbo run."

    Anyone can sit on a tube and slide down the hill. It's getting back to the top that is the hard part and "we have rope tows to get you back up the hill," Hall said. "That takes all the work out of it for the parents."

    Hall said the way to think about the rope tow is to "make a rope sandwich," she said. "The tube is on the bottom, the rope is in the middle, and you go to the top. It's not too strenuous or technical."

    Badlands Sno-Park has snow-making equipment, so the Halls can get an early start on making the runs ready for visitors. Natural snow is a nice addition, but the six runs are usually open and running.

    "Our tickets are good for all day long," Hall said. "Ours is a relaxed pace. No alcohol is allowed. We have a family-friendly environment."

    If the weather is cold, visitors can warm up in the chalet which features hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, pizza, nachos, and popcorn.

    "This place is for all ages," Hall said. "You don't need any special equipment, and it is tons of fun for everybody whether you are outside tubing or inside watching. The windows have great views, so grandma can sit inside, have fun, and watch the kids."

    Since next year will be the 50th anniversary for Badlands Sno-Park, "I am thinking we are going to have something special every weekend for a celebration," Hall said.

    If you go...

    What: Badlands Sno-Park Tubing

    Where: 772 Kinney Road, Hudson, WI 54016

    Phone: 715-386-1856

    Website: www.badlands-snopark.com/index.html

    Email: Use the form on the website

    When: Regular hours after Jan. 3 are 4.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Check the web site for early season hours.

    Admission: $18 for unlimited rides

    Steve Gardiner

    Steve Gardiner taught high school English and journalism for 38 years in Montana and Wyoming.  He started working at the Republican Eagle in May 2018.  He focuses on features and outdoor stories.  

    sgardiner@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7872