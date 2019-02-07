101 Things To Do: National Eagle Center in Wabasha

One of the treats of living or traveling along the Mississippi River flyway is seeing eagles — soaring in flight, perching in a treetop, waiting on the edge of breaking ice — and enjoying their elegance.

"Bald eagles are native to North America," said Ed Hahn, marketing manager at the National Eagle Center. "They are found in every state except Hawaii."

They need a major source of water, so the Mississippi River and its watershed is an excellent habitat for them. Because of that, Minnesota has 2,000 pairs of nesting eagles. Wisconsin has more than 1,500.

March is the highpoint for eagle migration, so the Eagle Center, which opened at its current location in 2005, plans special events for every weekend in March through its SOAR With the Eagles program. The calendar on the website explains the programs and options.

The center also has special eagle excursions available. Two trips to look for bald eagles will take place on Saturdays April 13 and April 27. Golden eagle field trips will take place on Saturdays Feb. 2, and Feb. 16. Visitors are transported in busses and minimal walking is required. The cost is $30 for National Eagle Center members and $40 for non-members. Registration includes all day admission to the National Eagle Center. Registration for the eagle trips is on the website.

"Winter is peak eagle viewing season," Hahn said, "and these trips are an easy and accessible way to enjoy nature and the outdoors during the winter months."

The center has daily programs which allow visitors to see eagles up close and listen to experts explain the lives of eagles. Resident eagles go into the classrooms and are part of each program.

Visitors to the center can see two floors of interactive exhibits to learn much more about eagles and the Mississippi River ecosystem.

"The mission of the center is education," Hahn explained. "Eagles are the focal point, but there is more to it than that. We educate about other species like mussels and native fish."

People love to look at and talk about eagles, according to Hahn. "Everybody has a bald eagle story," he said. "One nested near their cabin, or they rescued a bird. They can't wait to share their stories. Eagles have a universal appeal."

If you go...

What: National Eagle Center

Where: 50 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha, Minn.

Phone: 651-565-4989

Website: https://www.nationaleaglecenter.org/

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

How much: $10; veterans: $9; youth ages 4—17 $7; 3 and under free; members free