"In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit their County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline," Moore saud.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for St. Croix and Pierce counties:

July 16, 2018: All spring seeded crops; including dry edible beans, dark and light red kidney beans, forage seeding, and all CRP acreage.

Aug. 15, 2018: Processing snap beans, cabbage

Oct. 1, 2018: Value-loss and controlled environment crops (except nursery)

Nov. 15, 2018: Perennial forage, fall mint, fall-seeded small grains, pasture, rangeland, and forage

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

• If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

• If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of "cover only," "green manure," "left standing" or "seed," then the acreage must be reported by July 15, 2018.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were prevented from planting. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and the Risk Management Agency.

According to CED Moore, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact the St Croix County FSA office at 715-684-2874 or the Pierce County Office at 715-273-5522.