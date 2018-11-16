Council votes to approve certified survey map for Kwik Trip

A month of preliminary meetings between neighborhood residents adjacent to the proposed station, the city and Kwik Trip representatives led to an orderly public hearing preceding the council's vote Thursday night.

Parties interested in learning the details of those discussions can find the information in a 125-page document available on the city's website at: https://www.newrichmondwi.gov/vertical/Sites/%7BC9218F77-75C0-470E-9C7A-....

The document lays out in detail the 61 conditions recommended by the Plan Commission to accompany the granting of a conditional use permit (CUP) to Kwik Trip.

City Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld opened the public hearing by reminding audience members that Wisconsin Act 67 legislated in 2017 makes granting of a CUP practically a perfunctory act for the commission provided all of the conditions are met by the applicant.

"Previous (to Act 67) a plan commission could deny a conditional use permit even if it met all the conditions. Act 67 really changed the role to more of a quasi-judicial role for the Plan Commission to say, 'Does it meet the conditions, yes or no? If it does, it shall be approved," said Wiedenfeld.

City Attorney Nick Vivian added that in order for a commission to deny a CUP it is required to produce findings of fact to warrant denial of the application. Denial cannot be based solely on opinion.

As a result of the application review by the city's Development Review Committee, composed of representatives from a number of city departments, and concerns voiced by residents in direct contact with the city and a neighborhood meeting on Oct. 18, 61 conditions were attached to the permit.

Wiedenfeld summarized the main concerns voiced by residents into three categories: noise and lighting, proximity to the Willow River and environmental protection and increased traffic volume. Wiedenfeld reviewed the corresponding conditions created in response to those concerns as part of the 61 specific conditions required in the permit.

Among the specific solutions called for in the permit are landscaping designed to buffer noise and block light, limited hours of operation for the car wash, compliance with sound levels mandated by city ordinance, compliance with DNR regulations pertaining to high water mark, vegetative buffer and wetlands, compliance with all Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection regulations pertaining to fuel tanks, spill containment plan, and improvements to the intersection at Knowles Avenue and Highway 64 including traffic signals, sidewalks, bike trails, signage and lane widths, approved by both the city and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Three citizens used the podium to voice concerns about where the city placed the traffic counter to determine traffic volume, the truck access to the station and how it might interfere with pedestrian right-of-ways, how the stormwater/wastewater pond was protected from access by pedestrians, whether North Shore Drive was going to be widened and who would be paying if changes needed to be made to streets or sidewalks in the future due to increased traffic.

The traffic counter was placed at Point Road and North Shore Drive.

The retention pond is guarded by a berm between the pond and sidewalk and inside the pond is a safety shelf that extends out about 8 feet from the shore to allow someone to exit the pond safely. Overall the pond is about 5 feet deep.

Public Works Director Jeremiah Wendt said the street system is designed with various widths so as to discourage high volumes of traffic from choosing to use the narrower residential streets. The city intends to continue to monitor traffic volume in the neighborhood of the new station and adjust accordingly if needed in the future.

Kwik Trip would bear the cost for all traffic-related improvements in the immediate vicinity required as a result of their new station. It seems unlikely they could be held financially liable indefinitely into the future for changes in traffic behavior.

Access to the station from Knowles Avenue is enabled by a low speed limit and lack of a median on North Knowles Avenue. The intent is to use signage initially to control entry and exit directions at that exit. A much wider entry and exit entrance is intended to attract the main volume of traffic using the station off of Highway 64. The predicted travel pattern of semi trailers does not appear to interfere with traffic outside of the station.

"There's 61 conditions identified. About 25 of those are just referencing our existing city code. Several others are alluding to processes that Kwik Trip will be required to go through, whether it's with the DNR, DOT or with DATCP. We've met with Kwik Trip in the past week and reviewed all of the conditions item by item and they have agreed to meet all of the conditions," said Wiedenfeld.

Following the public hearing, the Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of the CUP and the Certified Survey Map combining the required parcels for the Kwik Trip project.