City awarded Knowles-Nelson stewardship grant

The funds will be put toward the development of a nature trail connecting the Nature Center to the Doar Prairie Restoration.

"The matching grant amount is based on half of the construction costs plus a 20 percent contingency fee. The total project cost is around $450,000. So we don't have to match that $234,694 dollars to dollars. It can also include in-kind labor and the value of donated amenities like park benches and the value of donated easements. If we can do some things in-house for example, if our staff does some of the excavation work, the value of that can count toward the match," Wiedenfeld said.

The Nature Center Recreational Trail will utilize an underpass beneath an existing bridge on Business Highway 64 (West Fourth Street) and include a boardwalk section making it a unique addition to the city's trail system.

According to a press release from the city, " The purpose of the project is to improve accessibility to the two parks, encourage outdoor recreation near the Willow River, expand the cross-country ski trail system, and provide safe off-street accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians along Business Highway 64."

In addition to the obvious recreational value of the new trail, Wiedenfeld added the city sees additional benefits including health and safety.

"I think there's also a big safety component of it as an added benefit because it will keep people off of Highway 64. Even if the folks living up on 115th Street wanted to get to the downtown, they wouldn't have to be on a 45 mph road. They could actually cut through the park and access downtown that way making it a little safer there," said Wiedenfeld.

Wiedenfeld expressed appreciation for the support provided by local organizations and neighboring landowners without which the project would not be possible.

"We appreciate all of the local organizations and neighboring property owners who provided letters of support for the project," said Wiedenfeld.

Several years ago, the city received a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant to help construct the Doughboy Trail.

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program was created in 1989 to preserve valuable natural areas and wildlife habitat, protect water quality and fisheries, and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation. The conservation and recreation goals of the Stewardship Program are achieved through the acquisition of land and easements, development of recreational facilities, and restoration of wildlife habitat.

Wiedenfeld expects the city to sign the final grant paperwork this winter allowing design work for the trail to be completed in 2019 to be followed by construction in 2020.