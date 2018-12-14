Madison Bromen, 16, was last seen at school earlier in the day Thursday, but was absent for the afternoon, according to a news release Friday from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Crime Alert Network. The teen does not have her cellphone and has not been in contact with friends or family.

Authorities said they are concerned for her welfare.

Friends reportedly indicated Bromen mentioned plans to take a bus to another state.

Bromen is described as:

5 foot 3 inches

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

She was last known to be wearing a navy blue plaid long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black shoes and a plum-colored puffy jacket with mittens and a navy backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.