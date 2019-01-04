Car accident sends 77-year-old man to the hospital

Logan Branigan, 18, River Falls, allegedly drove his car into a parked vehicle at around 7:28 p.m. near the intersection of 975th Street and 818th Avenue, where Arthur Smith was leaning against the parked car with a door open, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release. Smith was taken by ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.

According to the release, the parked car’s owner, Dominique Linder, 24, Hammond, had parked legally and was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.