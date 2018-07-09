Boy, 3, drowns in Hager City swimming pool

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 3-year-old Ryker B. Tipton died Friday, July 6, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester after he was pulled from a pool the previous night by his mother, Ashlee Peterson.

Deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. July 5 to a town of Trenton home on 835th Street after the boy was found unresponsive in the above-ground pool. Peterson pulled him from the pool and immediately began CPR efforts, deputies said, before Tipton was transported by ambulance — first to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing and, later, to St. Marys.

Tipton died early Friday, said deputies, who were assisted at the scene by Red Wing fire and EMS, along with Hager City first responders and Ellsworth firefighters.