Troopers say road conditions a factor in fatal Dunn County crash
A Menomonie woman was killed Monday in a two-car crash that involved a Plum City driver.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash, reported at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Highway 25 near 420th Street in Dunn County, left 44-year-old Amy L. Kahl dead.
According to troopers, Kahl's southbound Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a northbound pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Jessica M. Bauer of Plum City. Bauer was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol. A press release says road conditions at the time were "a mitigating factor."