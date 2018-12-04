Search
    Minn., man injured when semi-trailer full of soybeans rolls on Highway 72

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 5:26 p.m.

    TOWN OF EL PASO -- A Minnesota man driving a semi-tractor trailer loaded with soybeans was injured when the trailer jackknifed, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll into a ditch Tuesday morning in the town of El Paso.

    According the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 4 on State Highway 72 west of 330th Street. The westbound semi, operated by Michael Koehl, 32, Hancock, Minn., was heading down a hill and negotiating a curve in the road when Koehl lost control and the trailer jackknifed. The semi-tractor and trailer overturned on the roadway before entering the north ditch and continuing to roll.

    Ellsworth Ambulance transported Koehl to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Koehl was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, according to the PCSO.

    Ellsworth Fire, Ellsworth Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Pierce County Highway Department assisted PCSO at the scene.

