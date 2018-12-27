The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said Stefanie S. Biedler was killed in the crash, reported at 11:17 p.m. Dec. 22 in the eastbound lanes of Highways 35/64 in Somerset. Deputies began receiving reports six minutes earlier of a wrong-way driver headed west in the eastbound lanes.

Investigation of the crash scene revealed Biedler's eastbound Chevy Malibu was struck head-on by a westbound Ford Fusion that entered eastbound lane. The driver of the Fusion was identified as Christina M. Wiederin, a 31-year-old Somerset resident.

Biedler, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office.

Wiederin, who was buckled up, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Wiederin was listed in stable condition Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Visitation services for Biedler will be Friday, Dec. 28 at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, with a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Somerset.

An obituary posted by Cullen Crea, states Biedler was a passionate horse rider who developed into a competitive racer, roper and trail rider. Biedler, an Andersen Windows employee, belonged to horse communities at Engstrom Farm and Rimoe Ranch, the obituary states.

Survivors include her parents, Steven and Julie Biedler, and sister Abby Biedler.

"She could put a smile on anyone's face, because she always had one on hers," the obituary states.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by police, fire and rescue crews from Somerset, St. Joseph firefighters, Lakeview EMS and the St. Croix County Highway Department.