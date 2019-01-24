Update: Police release name in Stanton Township crash

Law enforcement received a call from a motorist who said there was a car that appeared to have crashed into a tree on the north side County Road H, just west of County Road T in Stanton Township. Authorities said the caller said they didn’t witness the crash and didn’t know what time it occured.

St. Croix County deputies arrived to find Scribner deceased in his vehicle, a 2011 GMC Denali pickup, according to the release, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This incident remains under investigation and any with information is asked to contact St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jim Mikla at 715-381-4319.

New Richmond Fire Department, New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park first responders, and St. Croix County Medical Examiner all assisted on scene.