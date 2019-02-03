Plum City teen dies in Saturday vehicle crash

At 1:01 p.m. Feb. 2, 2019, the state patrol responded to the crash at 290th Street and 190th Avenue in Pierce County. Upon arrival, troopers found the lone 16-year-old occupant of a 1989 Ford F250 dead at the scene.

According to the news release, the male was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor. A name has not been released as the deceased is a juvenile, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.