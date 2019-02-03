UPDATE: Name released in fatal Plum City crash

The first deputy on the scene of the fatal crash at 1:01 p.m. Feb. 2 in the town of Salem found Caleb Christian Bylander had been ejected from his 1989 Ford F250 pickup and began lifesaving measures. According to the news release, Bylander, the vehicle’s lone occupant, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover at 190th Avenue and 290th Street. Further investigation revealed the deceased was hill jumping at the intersection when he lost control of the truck causing it to roll, the news release states.

Bylander was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ellsworth Fire and EMS and Maiden Rock EMS assisted at the scene.