St. Croix County man killed in single-vehicle crash

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at Highway 12 in the town of Baldwin, where a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup was found resting against a power pole. Investigation revealed the truck went into the south ditch and crossed over Bridge Avenue, where it first struck a stop sign before the pole.

Gossel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County medical examiner. Deputies said alcohol was a possible factor in the crash — the first traffic fatality of the year in St. Croix County.

United Fire and Rescue, Baldwin EMS, along with police from Woodville, Baldwin and Hammond assisted deputies on the scene of the crash. It remains under investigation.