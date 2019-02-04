Driver pulled from vehicle on St. Croix River

Hudson Fire Department received a call of a vehicle taking on water shortly after 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and dispatched a crew with cold-water suits and rescue equipment onto the ice after determining the location from the driver's cellphone.

The crew located the vehicle with the driver inside, secured him with a rescue rope and pulled him out of the vehicle to stable ice, the release states. He was then brought up the embankment and turned over to St. Croix EMS at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Village of North Hudson Police, St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, City of Hudson Police, Wisconsin State Patrol and Washington County, Minn., also assisted at the scene, according to the release, and Jerry's Towing was called to help remove the vehicle from the ice.