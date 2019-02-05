Investigation into Stanton Township crash closed

Mark D. Scribner, identified in a St. Croix County Sheriff's Office news release, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Law enforcement responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. from a motorist who reported a car appeared to have crashed into a tree on the County Road H, just west of County Road T.

Deputies arrived to find Scribner inside his vehicle without a seatbelt on and footprints around the vehicle.

"There were some things that really caught our attention, but as we kind of worked through them piece by piece — Ramsey County is doing the autopsy, which we're still waiting on toxicology, that might be a bit yet — it appears that it was self-inflicted, the injuries," Knudson said, adding the footprints found around the outside of the vehicle belonged to the Scribner as well.

"We do not believe at this point (there was) any foul play," Knudson said.