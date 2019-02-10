Minnesota man airlifted after I-94 car vs. snowplow crash
A critically injured Minnesota man was airlifted after a car vs. snowplow crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin Friday afternoon.
Wisconsin State Patrol were notified of the crash at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 8, 2019 at mile marker 27 near Woodville. A 2002 Saturn driven by 33-year-old Shane A. Dold, Apple Valley, lost control and struck the rear of a 2010 International St. Croix County snowplow. Dennis L. Benson, 68, of Baldwin, was identified as the snowplow driver.
An aeromedical helicopter airlifted Dold to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts; alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Westbound traffic remained backed up for several hours. United Fire, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Baldwin EMS assisted at the scene.