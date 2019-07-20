A motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Somerset resident Cody Cook-Terhurne was traveling westbound on STH 64 when a passenger car driven by Thomas J. Plasch, 55, Oakdale, entered the intersection at CTH T, the release states. The passenger in the car was identified as 46-year-old Oakdale resident Miriam Rosal Espinosa.

Moments before they received word of the crash, authorities said, dispatch received a call from someone who said the stop sign controlling traffic on CTH T where it intersects STH 64 was knocked down.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release, and traffic was detoured for nearly five hours while deputies worked to reconstruct the crash scene. These were the sixth, seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County in 2019.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to the scene at 7:10 p.m.

New Richmond Police, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire and Rescue, St. Croix County Highway Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office assisted with the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.