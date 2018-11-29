Feds allege Baldwin man scammed customers for $1.1M

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 41-year-old Jamie Smith faces 23 counts including wire fraud, mail fraud and making a false statement on a loan application. Each of the 22 fraud-related charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, while the allegations related to the loan application pack a 30-year maximum penalty.

Smith operated American Platinum Gold & Silver and American Independent Gold & Silver in Hudson and River Falls, along with various locations in Minnesota.

Prosecutors allege Smith "devised a scheme" that defrauded his customers from May 2010 to February 2017.

According to a news release, "Smith misappropriated money and property from the clients of APGS and AIGS, lied to his clients, failed to honor coin transaction agreements with clients, and failed to inform clients that he used their money and property to pay for his personal expenditures."

The indictment alleges those losses exceeded $1.1 million.

Allegations against Smith state he also made false statements related to a residential loan application in 2016.

The release states the investigation into Smith's activities involved the FBI, the IRS, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, River Falls police, the Minnesota justice department and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

Circuit court records state Smith pleaded no contest in May 2018 to misdemeanor bail jumping in St. Croix County, a conviction that placed him on probation for one year. A domestic disorderly conduct charge stemming from an October 2017 incident was read in for sentencing purposes but dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

St. Croix County civil court records show Hechter Hudson Outpost LLC was awarded a $37,746 judgment after suing Smith and American Platinum & Silver in February 2017.