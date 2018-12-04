Minn. man accused of St. Croix County rape

Chisago (Minn.) County authorities said Tyler J. Tillman, 28, was being held without bond pending a Dec. 10 probation violation hearing in that county. Tillman, a Wyoming, Minn., resident, is charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count of second-degree sexual assault stemming from a Nov. 20 incident in the town of Kinnickinnic.

According to Minnesota court records, Tillman was convicted in 2010 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Chisago County. A four-year prison sentence was stayed; he served a two-month jail term and was placed on probation for 15 years.

Tillman served another nine months in jail following a 2014 probation violation, records show. Minnesota records show he violated probation again in 2017 and received 100 days in jail.

According to the St. Croix County criminal complaint:

A woman who knows Tillman reported that he raped her Nov. 20, 2018, at a group home where she worked in the town of Kinnickinnic.

The victim said Tillman came to visit her at the group home to "hang out." He got there in his pickup truck and asked the woman to come outside. The woman had a cigarette with Tillman in his truck before she was called back inside to help with a resident, prompting her to tell him to leave for the night.

The woman was nearing the end of her shift when she saw a Facebook message from Tillman — still parked outside the group home — that said she should come have another cigarette before leaving for the night.

She did that, then told Tillman she needed to go home. He leaned over, hugged her and then held down her arms.

The woman said Tillman then removed her pants and forcibly raped her while she protested and tried resisting him. The woman went to a hospital after the assault, of which she kept evidence.

Tillman was later arrested and held in Chisago County Jail, where officials recorded a call between him and his mother. In the call, Tillman said he "felt he was a 'vulnerable adult,'" the complaint says and that he needed to be tested.

The St. Croix County charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A St. Croix County court date had not yet been set for Tillman.