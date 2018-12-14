Deer Park man faces federal charges after mountain lion hunt

Darren Johnson, 53, is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in Madison, according to a U.S. Attorney's office representative.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber:

Johnson and three other Wisconsin men were hunting mountain lions with dogs on his uncle, Dan Johnson's ranch in Garfield County, Mont. in January 2017.

On Jan. 6, 2017, the dogs treed an adult male mountain lion when Darren Johnson allegedly asked his companions, "I've already got one, who wants this?"

David Johnson, 31, of Barnes, (no relation) said he wanted it, took Darren's .223 scoped rifle

and shot the lion.

David Johnson had purchased a $325 non-resident Montana hunting license online on Jan. 5

but it wasn't valid on Jan. 6 because it's subject to a five-day waiting period before it can be

used.

David Johnson told Federal Magistrate Stephen Crocker during a Dec. 12 plea hearing that he

knew his license was invalid on the day he shot the mountain lion.

The lion was taken to the Dan Johnson ranch on Jan. 6, 2017 where it was skinned and caped.

On the return to Wisconsin, Darren Johnson registered the lion with Mountain Fish and Wildlife

agents in Miles City, Mont. on Jan. 10, signing a harvest permit stating that he had shot the animal.

Darren Johnson drove home with the mountain lion carcass in his F250 pickup.

David Johnson said he wanted to hang a mount of the lion over his stone fireplace. He took the

hide to a taxidermist in Cumberland to have it made into a life size mount. David Johnson

falsely told the taxidermist that Darren Johnson had killed the mountain lion in Montana and had

given it to him.

In April, a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service agent visited Darren Johnson, who falsely told the agent that he killed the mountain lion and David Johnson had not.

The next month, the four members of the hunting party and Dan Johnson were summoned to

testify before a grand jury. Before testifying, they met at co-defendant Robert Peters' home in

Turtle Lake, where Darren Johnson told them not to cooperate with the government or tell

them who actually shot the mountain lion.

If they "stick to their story," they would be okay because they would have no proof, Graber said,

quoting Darren Johnson. The men could trust Dan Johnson not to crack, because he "hated law

enforcement," according to Graber.

Instead, Dan Johnson testified before the grand jury on June 21 that David Johnson had killed

the lion but Darren tagged it and told everyone to say that he had shot it.

Peters, 53, testified before the grand jury that he wasn't at the tree to see who shot the lion

and the fourth member of the hunting party, Steven Reindahl, 55, of Clayton, also said he did

not see the shooting.

After leaving the grand jury, Peters and Reindahl learned that Dan Johnson had testified

truthfully and that they had perjured themselves.

On his ride home, Reindahl called Darren Johnson and told him what happened and that he should get an attorney. Peters called authorities and admitted to lying to the grand jury.

In a second appearance before the grand jury, Peters and Reindahl recanted their prior

testimony and said that they saw David Johnson shoot the lion.

Neither David nor Darren Johnson appeared before the grand jury as they were targets of the

investigation and wouldn't be summoned as they could plead the Fifth Amendment against

self-incrimination, Graber said after court.

Darren Johnson has been charged with violations of the Lacey Act involving illegally taking

wildlife and transporting it across state lines.

He signed a plea agreement and was scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 12 with his hunting

companions but then fired his attorney, making the plea agreement invalid.

Graber told Crocker that Darren Johnson had until Dec 13 to sign a new plea agreement or his case would be presented to a grand jury on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Graber recommended that David Johnson be fined $5,000, and be placed on two years' probation during which time he can't hunt or trap. He also agreed to surrender the radio collars the dogs wore, a rifle and any GPS equipment used during the mountain lion hunt.

David Johnson, Peters and Reindahl will be sentenced Feb. 26 in Madison. Reindahl and Peters face a maximum penalty of six months in prison, a $50,000 fine and five years on probation. The charges against David and Darren Johnson each carry maximum penalties of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years on probation.

After court, Graber declined to say why Dan Johnson incriminated his nephew and David

Johnson before the grand jury. Graber said Dan Johnson had not been charged in court in

Wisconsin or Montana.