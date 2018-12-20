Search
    Brother, sister suspected in red kettle theft arrested in New Richmond

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:41 p.m.
    Travis Johnson and Amanda Johnson. Photo courtesy of Blaine Police Department

    A St. Croix County man and his sister were responsible for the theft of a Salvation Army kettle this month, according to Minnesota authorities.

    Anoka County prosecutors on Wednesday, Dec. 19, charged Houlton resident Travis H. Johnson, 30, and Lakeland, Minn., resident Amanda L. Johnson, 24, with felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor theft.

    According to a criminal complaint warrant:

    A man and a woman were seen Dec. 4 at the Cub Foods store in Blaine, where the woman used a bolt cutter to snip the handle of a Salvation Army red kettle. The man and woman were seen running to a vehicle with the kettle.

    A witness followed them as they drove off and watched someone toss the red kettle from the vehicle.

    Authorities determined the Johnsons were the suspects. They were found in New Richmond.

    The Johnsons admitted to authorities that they stole the kettle. They told police it contained $2 and some coins.

    According to Wisconsin court records, Travis Johnson has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2006. His most recent conviction was from January in St. Croix County for methamphetamine possession; he was sentenced to three years on probation.

    Amanda Johnson has a Jan. 3 trial date set for an controlled substance case in St. Croix County.

