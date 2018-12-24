--

Meat thief suspect on the lam

Police in Menomonee Falls are not saying what's on the menu for an alleged meat thief.

Investigators Sunday released pictures of a man who they say stole meat from a Woodman's Market on Saturday afternoon. Police say the man is black, between the ages of 30-40, and is as tall as 6-foot-2. Officers say he jumped into a silver minivan after the thefts, and drove away.

Western Wis. meth bust worth $100,000

A woman from Madison is facing drug charges after a dual-state drug task force say they caught her with more than $100,000 worth of meth.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force say they arrested 28-year-old Natasha Karp last week. Prosecutors in western Wisconsin say she had nearly six pounds of meth in her car. Karp is free on $15,000 bond.

Madison to step up testing of drinking water

Madison water utility officials say they will step up the testing of drinking water for toxic chemicals that are spreading from contaminated soil and groundwater at Truax Air National Guard Base on the city's north side.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that fluorinated compounds from military firefighting foam have soaked into soil and shallow groundwater on the base. Last year the chemicals turned up in low levels at a city well nearly one mile away. The Air National Guard has known about the contamination for at least three years but hasn't monitored its spread, and authorities aren't sure if levels in the well water will rise to more dangerous levels. Fluorinated compounds have been linked to serious health problems.

Wis. included in Jennie-O turkey recall

Check your fridge and your freezer, Wisconsin is included in the latest food recall.

The USDA on Friday announced the recall of more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey. The recalled meat comes in one and three pound containers, and with a variety of fat. The USDA says the fear is that some of the ground turkey from Jennie-O's Minnesota plant was exposed to salmonella.

Wis. congresswoman introduces bill to provide voting for inmates

Congresswoman Gwen Moore is sponsoring a bill that would provide voter information to detained and incarcerated people who are eligible to vote.

The Wisconsin Democrat introduced the Voter Information and Access Act (VIAA) Thursday in the U.S. House. Moore said, "in jails and prisons across the country, nearly a half-million individuals awaiting trial or on the precipice of release are being systematically disenfranchised and denied access to essential information about their voting rights." Her bill would provide information on voting eligibility, registration and access to absentee ballots and polling places.