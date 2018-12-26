Investigators estimate 30-year-old Tonny Griffin was driving at about 100 mph when he lost control on Highway 20 in the Village of Mount Pleasant. People living nearby say the crash was so loud it woke them up. Griffin’s sports car rolled six times, hitting several signs and a light pole before coming to a rest. Griffin was checked out at a hospital, then booked into the Racine County Jail.

--

Fire leaves Sparta residents homeless

A fire at a Sparta apartment complex leaves at least four people without a place to stay.

The fire call came in at about 2 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say two residents were treated for smoke inhalation and a family dog died, but everyone living there managed to get out. The fire chief says he heard a loud truck horn shortly before the call came in. He thinks a truck driver saw the fire and honked his horn to warn the people inside.

--

Police arrest OWI suspect after near-miss with officer

A Fitchburg police officer says a driver shined her high beams at him when he ordered her to stop, made eye contact, then accelerated directly at him.

Twenty-three-year-old Rachel Lindgren was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated and two other counts. The officer was able to jump out of the way. Police had been called to the location about a drunk woman pounding on the doors and windows at an apartment complex.

--

Track of stolen iPhone leads Madison police to stolen vehicle

Madison police have arrested the juvenile driver of a stolen car after a man tracking his iPhone led them to the vehicle.

The 50-year-old was tracking his stolen phone after reporting it to police. When the GPS location was tracked down, the phone was found inside the stolen car. Five juveniles took off running and the 14-year-old driver was caught. The man got his iPhone back and the vehicle was turned over to Sun Prairie police.

--

Christmas Day fire burns home of arson suspect

A home that burned in Delavan Christmas Day is the residence of an arson suspect.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Zitella is charged with five counts of arson and had been released on bond Dec. 19. Six days later his house was on fire. Authorities who have interviewed Zitella say he apparently has mental health issues. Although police haven’t said how Tuesday’s fire was started, witnesses say they did take a man away from the location in a squad car.

--

Wis. air-movement company expands operation

Oklahoma officials say 600 jobs will be added when a second expansion at a Wausau-based company's new campus in Tulsa is completed in 2020.

Wisconsin’s Greenheck Group makes air movement systems. It has facilities in seven states building control and conditioning equipment and commercial kitchen systems.