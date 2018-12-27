Search
    Suspects indicted on federal charges suspected in St. Croix County home invasion

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:29 a.m.

    Two southeastern Minnesota men suspected in a St. Croix County home invasion were indicted in Minnesota on federal robbery charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

    The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced Dec. 21 that brothers Lennie D. Brooks, 33, Zumbro Falls, and Randy L. Brooks, 23, Wabasha, were indicted on one count each of interference with commerce by robbery. A third person, 20-year-old St. Paul resident Autumn M. Nichols, is charged with the same count.

    The group was suspected of robberies on Oct. 6 at Shuang Hur Asian Markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Prosecutors say they took $50,000 in cash from the robberies, which included a husband and a wife. The husband, Eden Prairie, Minn., resident Oukham Oudavanh, 63, died from a heart attack as a result of the robbery, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the Brooks brothers were suspected in an Aug. 15 home invasion at a County Road E home near Houlton where an elderly woman was placed in her shower while thieves went through the house.

    "We're hoping to know more soon," Knudson said.

    St. Croix County is one of 16 agencies listed that contributed in the investigation. Other agencies included police departments from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, along with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement team.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
