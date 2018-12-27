The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced Dec. 21 that brothers Lennie D. Brooks, 33, Zumbro Falls, and Randy L. Brooks, 23, Wabasha, were indicted on one count each of interference with commerce by robbery. A third person, 20-year-old St. Paul resident Autumn M. Nichols, is charged with the same count.

The group was suspected of robberies on Oct. 6 at Shuang Hur Asian Markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Prosecutors say they took $50,000 in cash from the robberies, which included a husband and a wife. The husband, Eden Prairie, Minn., resident Oukham Oudavanh, 63, died from a heart attack as a result of the robbery, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the Brooks brothers were suspected in an Aug. 15 home invasion at a County Road E home near Houlton where an elderly woman was placed in her shower while thieves went through the house.

"We're hoping to know more soon," Knudson said.

St. Croix County is one of 16 agencies listed that contributed in the investigation. Other agencies included police departments from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, along with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement team.